Miami Gardens police search for missing 15-year-old girl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Police said Kalissa Ramirez was last seen around 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the area of Northwest 177th Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue.

Ramirez is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange house dress, a black and cream-colored jacket and black bubble slides.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Miami Gardens police at 305-474-6473 or Detective E. Rhymer directly at 305-474-1614.