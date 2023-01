MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homeowner in the Kendall area of southwest Miami-Dade shot and wounded a burglar Friday morning, according to police.

Police and fire crews responded to the 7300 block of Southwest 106th Court, near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 107th Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m.

The burglary suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police didn’t publicly identify the suspect as of Friday morning.