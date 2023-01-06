74º

Toddler in critical condition after being hit by car in Lauderhill

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Toddler struck by car in Lauderhill (WPLG)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A toddler was rushed to the hospital after police said it ran into the street and was hit by a car.

It happened Thursday afternoon along 21st street in Lauderhill.

Officers said the driver stayed on scene and worked with Good Samaritans to get the child out from underneath the car.

The child’s mother and the driver involved in the crash drove the toddler to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The child has since been airlifted from Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Authorities said the driver responsible is cooperating with the investigation.

