Hialeah woman arrested after stealing over $4K in check fraud, authorities say

MARATHON, Fla. – A 39-year-old Hialeah woman was arrested Thursday for stealing more than $4,400 by forging checks, authorities say.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Maygret Izquierdo Martinez faces 12 felony fraud and theft charges.

Detectives in Marathon began investigating complaints of checks being intercepted and fraudulently deposited before reaching their intended recipients on Nov.20, Linhardt said.

Authorities said this led investigators to Martinez who confessed to making the illegal deposits.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.