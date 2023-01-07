Humane Society of Broward County helping pets find permanent homes

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County continued their search Saturday on finding a loving, permanent home for pets.

Sherry Walker, of the Broward County Humane Society, brought out three 9-week-old puppies in a liter of 10 to share with the viewers of Local 10 News.

Walker believes the dogs are mixed with Labrador Retriever and American Bulldogs and have a lot of growing to do since the mother is 60 pounds.

The puppies were seen running and playing around with a lot of fun-loving energy.

“Im not sure where the mom [Bess} came from but she raised 10 children and it’s time for them to go off on their own and find their families,” she said.

Several bunnies were also up for adoption.

Walker told Local 10 News that several times throughout the year, the Human Society hosts a free bunny basics class which anyone can attend.’

“Having a bunny can be a big responsibility. They need proper housing, exercise; special foods so we’re offering free classes,” said Walker.

Humane Society of Broward County. (WPLG)

For more information on adopting adult dogs, smaller puppies or bunnies please click here.