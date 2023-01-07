75º

Local News

Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 man dead

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami, Miami-Dade County

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Miami Gardens on Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the 18000 block of Northwest 41st place.

Police received a call about a fight and upon arrival, they spotted a man in a nearby field suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived

Miami-Dade Fire rescue transported the victim to nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released information on the victim involved.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email