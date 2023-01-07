Miami police searching for missing, endangered 70-year-old woman

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing on Saturday.

Police said Benita Atillus was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti area.

Atillus is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has black, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red scarf, red jacket and red pants.

Police said she is also considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective L. Joseph or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.