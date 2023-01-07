Police investigating after woman found floating in Lauderhill canal

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found floating in a canal Saturday afternoon in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police Major Michael Santiago, officers responded to the 6000 Block of Northwest 44th Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Santiago said upon arrival, police found a white female dead at the scene.

According to detectives, a man was fishing in a nearby canal on the golf course when observed a female who was laying in the embankment which appeared to be dead.

Investigators said although the female appeared to have been exposed to the elements for an extended period of time, there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives are awaiting the medical examiner’s report to reveal the circumstances and cause of death.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story.