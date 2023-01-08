Woman arrested for hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The person police believe was behind the wheel of two separate hit-and-run crashes on Thursday night in Miami Beach is now in jail and facing some serious charges.

Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Hanee Ramirez.

She was taken into custody Friday night in Doral, facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving.

Miami Beach police say Ramirez was behind the wheel traveling northbound on Collins Avenue when she struck a woman near 44th Street on Thursday.

Then only a few moments later, Ramirez allegedly hit another man only a few blocks away.

The woman hit was 61-year-old Lena Chiang, and her husband later spoke to Local 10 News.

“We were just minding our own business, first time here, first time in Miami, four hours, and this happened,” said Chiang.

Ramirez then allegedly fled the scene headed north on Collins.

People who live nearby were left shaken.

“It’s absolutely crazy, right?” said resident Dany Hubalek. “Especially as you’re saying, it’s twice the same thing. Twice a hit-and-run by the same drier, so I guess it must have been somebody criminal.”

Police have so far not released details about why they believe Ramirez caused the crash and then fled the scene.

At last check, the man injured in the crash remains in critical condition.

Ramirez is expected to make a bond court appearance sometime on Sunday.