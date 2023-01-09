4 burglars terrorize elderly woman while wearing clown masks, Florida deputies say

Deputies say Melissa Martinez, 23, (pictured above), previously worked as a caregiver for the victim’s husband who recently died.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people have been arrested in central Florida after they terrorized an elderly woman while wearing clown masks, authorities announced.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the group broke into the victim’s home last month as she was sleeping while wearing clown masks and being armed with a sledgehammer.

Deputies said they did not physically harm the woman, but did steal thousands of dollars’ worth of valuables from her home.

From left: Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, are accused of burglarizing an elderly woman’s home while wearing clown masks. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

According to authorities, one of the suspects, Melissa Martinez, 23, had worked as a caregiver for the victim’s husband who recently died.

Deputies announced her arrest last week, along with the arrests of Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, who were arrested on charges of home invasion robbery and grand theft.

Martinez and Cruz Medina also face charges of dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership for pawning the items they stole from the victim, authorities said.