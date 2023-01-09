BSO investigates possible double shooting near Fort Lauderdale

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a possible double shooting near Fort Lauderdale Monday morning.

The investigation is unfolding in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Court.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene after deputies blocked the area off with crime scene tape.

Early reports indicated that this was a double shooting, resulting in one death, however authorities have not yet confirmed those details.

The BSO mobile command unit remains at the scene as the investigation unfolds and evidence markers could be seen in the middle of the street.

