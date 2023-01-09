FDLE still searching for Miami Beach woman last seen in 2002

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still searching for a Miami Beach woman who has been missing for 21 years now.

According to authorities, Alysha Hanin was last seen in the Miami Beach area on Jan. 6, 2002, when she was 24 years old.

She would now be 44 years old.

Hanin is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Detectives have not said whether they suspect foul play in her disappearance or if they believe she is alive and doesn’t want to be found.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING, the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7900 or 911.