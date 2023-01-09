Gang of thieves targets unlocked cars in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A gang of crooks is targeting unlocked vehicles in a Miami Lakes neighborhood, leaving residents feeling uneasy.

Home surveillance video captures the thieves on the move, checking car doors in the Royal Oaks community.

The video shows a dark-colored car driving down Northwest 77th Place when what appear to be three masked men jump out and begin opening vehicles left unlocked.

“I personally think that they are looking to see if they can find vehicles that have keys so they could drive away with them,” resident Angelo Garcia said.

Garcia is one of the victims and says he worries about what they might do next.

“Now, they are basically doing cars, what is their next step? Breaking into homes?” Garcia asked. “The moment that they draw the line and they go in. You know I have children in the house. There is no saying what could happen. We are going to protect our family.”

Miami-Dade police say they’re aware of the thefts and have launched a “Lock It Or Lose It” campaign.

They’ve also been speaking with residents and implementing license plate readers in the community.

MDPD officials said they are saturating the area with officers, but are urging people to simply lock their doors.