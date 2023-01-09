Man asked girl, 11, to ‘spread her legs’ inside Miami Home Depot, police say

MIAMI – A 52-year-old man faces a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct after Miami police said he made a lewd request to an 11-year-old girl sitting down inside a Home Depot store in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to a police report, the girl was waiting for her parents to finish shopping Sunday evening at the store at 3030 SW Eighth St., when Jorge Alberto Reyes-Jimenez approached her, sat in front of her and asked if her parents were nearby.

Reyes-Jimenez, who resides in Little Havana as well, then asked the girl if she “liked older men” and then asked the 11-year-old, who was wearing a dress, to “spread her legs,” telling her that “nobody was going to notice,” the report states.

The girl made eye contact with an employee and signaled for help, police said. After telling the employee what happened, the worker contacted an off-duty Miami police officer.

The employee told officers that Reyes-Jimenez was “sitting in front of the victim and was looking directly in between her legs and moving around to better position himself to see up her dress,” the report states.

Police said the girl did not know Reyes-Jimenez.

Reyes-Jimenez told police that he was “on the phone listening to audio recordings and talking to himself about what he was hearing” at the time, according to the report, but said he “remembers asking the victim if she was alone, if she was scared of him and if she wanted him to leave.”

“(Reyes-Jimenez) stated he never asked her to spread her legs, but that there was a possibility that he said something of that nature, but it would have not been directed towards her,” police wrote.

Reyes-Jimenez was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.