Miami-Dade man accused of attempted murder after setting house on fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who continually threatened to set fire to the northwest Miami-Dade home he shared with two other men made good on his promise last week, police say, landing him behind bars.

The two men were inside the house at the time, police said, leading authorities to arrest Armando Rabelo, 64, on attempted murder charges.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, crews responded to the home in the 2900 block of Northwest 27th Street, located just outside of the Miami city limits near the airport, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Rabelo set a total of seven fires in and around the home.

According to the report, Rabelo had been telling the men since December that he was planning to set the house on fire.

One of the men told police that he witnessed Rabelo drinking vodka on the front porch of the house, then, shortly afterwards, heard Rabelo banging on his bedroom door, “yelling that he lit the house on fire and does (sic) care if he goes to jail,” the report states.

The other man said he saw Rabelo pouring liquid from a gasoline container onto a stack of televisions already burning on the front porch, police said.

Both men attempted to put out the fires with a garden hose.

The report states that firefighters took Rabelo out of the home. While being combative, he told them that he did not want to be taken out and repeatedly said he “wanted to die.”

Police said Rabelo told firefighters that they should “kill him” and that he had taken 80 metformin pills prior to the fire and had gotten into an altercation with the man who lived in the front.

Metformin is a drug commonly used to treat diabetes.

Rabelo, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and later to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held on a $30,000 bond.

In addition to two counts of attempted murder, he was also arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.