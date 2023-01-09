Miami-Dade woman wins $5 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade woman is starting the year off $5 million richer, after claiming the top prize for a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced Sonia Rodriguez Perez, 53, of Miami Lakes, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Rodriguez Perez purchased her winning ticket from Fresco Y Más, located at 6500 West 4th Avenue in Hialeah.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.