77º

LIVE

Local News

Miami-Dade woman wins $5 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida Lottery
Miami Lakes woman wins $5 million for Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket (Courtesy: Florida Lottery)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade woman is starting the year off $5 million richer, after claiming the top prize for a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced Sonia Rodriguez Perez, 53, of Miami Lakes, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Rodriguez Perez purchased her winning ticket from Fresco Y Más, located at 6500 West 4th Avenue in Hialeah.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email