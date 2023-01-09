Residents not surprised after fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police went door to door in one neighborhood Monday, trying to speak with residents and obtain surveillance video from homes and nearby businesses following a fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. along Northeast 30th Place and 26th Terrace.

Police say officers arrived to find a man dead at the scene.

They have not announced whether a suspect is in custody.

Neighbors were too shaken to go on camera, but told Local 10 News that while this shooting is sad, it comes as no surprise because they are used to seeing fights, drug deals and other illegal activity going on outside of their homes.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.