Video shows Miami-Dade police firing at man accused of stabbing woman to death

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Ring surveillance video captured a police-involved shooting last week in southwest Miami-Dade.

“Let me see your hands,” an officer is heard shouting at the suspect before multiple gunshots are heard.

The police-involved shooting occurred after the suspect was accused of stabbing a woman to death late Thursday night.

Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to the 12300 block of Southwest 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.

Sierra said an officer shot the man following a “confrontation,” but didn’t provide additional details.

Crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Medics took the suspect to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer’s actions, as is standard for police-involved shootings in the state.

Police haven’t identified the officer who fired his weapon, the suspect, or the stabbing victim.