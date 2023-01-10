Family dispute allegedly led to sudden closure of Miami private school

Some parents have chosen to enroll their children in public school after a nonprofit private school in Miami suddenly closed its doors.

MIAMI – Parents were still showing up Tuesday outside the Allapattah Wynwood School in Miami after the non-profit, private school suddenly closed its doors, leaving its 150 students without a place to learn.

“If the Fonseca’s come back, we’ll be back. If the Fonseca’s don’t come back, we’re not coming back. It’s just that simple,” one parent, Laquita Young, said.

Some parents, like Young, have now transferred their kids to a public school even though they couldn’t get copies of their student records.

“No, we couldn’t get the records. They actually accepted him without the records, only because of the situation that we’re undergoing right now,” Young said.

In a letter sent to parents back on Dec. 20, a lawyer for the school said there had been a change in staff, with the school now in the process of re-organizing.

“Unfortunately, due to missing information and investigations being conducted by several governmental agencies prompted by phone calls, the school will be closing starting December 23, until further notice,” the letter read.

“It’s an internal family issue. I’m not going to get into the personal details about it,” former assistant principal Herbert Fonseca Jr. said.

Fonseca Jr. is the son of the school’s owner and previously served as the assistant principal before he was suddenly fired back in early December.

He says no reasons were given and his repeated attempts to reach his father have failed.

“We have a lot of special need kids here,” Fonseca Jr. said. “I realize that the public school system has offered to accommodate these children, but these children have therapists that are involved in the classroom with the children.”

“It’s really hard because it’s like, we live right across the street, so the fact that their school is automatically closed out of nowhere and now we have to literally, out of nowhere, find somewhere else to go, it’s so unfair,” Young said.

It’s unclear, at this point, when the school will reopen.