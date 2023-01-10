Family members remember Uber driver killed in fiery crash as loving, hard-working husband and father

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Carlos Molina was in intense pain and fought hard over the past two months in the hospital.

Tragically, the 62-year-old passed away on Monday.

His family is devastated and say he was a selfless man who worked hard for them until the very end.

“When we went up to finally go see him, all of our hearts just shattered, I couldn’t believe that was my father,” said Carlo Molina, Carlos’ son. “My father was just an amazing person.”

Molina was a family man and father of three.

“My dad was just always taking care of us,” said Carlo Molina. “Working late nights, he was always trying to give us the best living, the best future.”

Molina was one of the victims of a fiery car accident back in October. He suffered severe burns to more than 35 percent of his body.

“He had contracted pneumonia in his lungs that just made everything worse for him,” Carlo Molina said.

Molina worked for Uber and was driving Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighter Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend Su to West Palm Beach when troopers say a driver cut off a fuel tanker on I-95, causing it to crash into Molina’s car, which burst into flames.

Cell phone video shows the raging inferno. Aparicio made it out of the burning car and rescued his girlfriend.

The Molina family always thought Carlos would survive as he had made it this far. They are now preparing to say their final goodbyes to a loving husband and father.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Molina family with funeral and other expenses, and the page can be found by clicking here.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said a crash citation was issued to the driver responsible.