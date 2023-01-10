77º

Pair charged with manslaughter, fentanyl possession after death of child in Broward

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man and woman faced charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of fentanyl in connection to the death of a child in Broward County.

Details on the incident remained scant Tuesday afternoon, but both 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were being held on bonds totaling more than $100,000.

Dean posted Bond as of Tuesday but had not been released yet, while Previl was in court Tuesday morning.

Jail records show the two were arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, though they don’t specify what city or area the two are from or were arrested in. Local 10 News has requested the pair’s arrest reports.

How the child died, as well as his or her age, also remain unclear.

Previl has a criminal history, including a prior arrest on two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, plus convictions for possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

He also had a battery charge back in 2019.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for additional information.

