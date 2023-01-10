RECALL ALERT: Fisher-Price re-issues 2019 recall of Rock n’ Play Sleepers

Fisher-Price re-issued a recall for the Rock n’ Play Sleeper on Monday, after 70 more deaths were reported.

The baby sleeper, responsible for more than 100 deaths, was initially recalled in April 2019.

More than 30 infants died when they rolled from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained. Another 70 deaths have been reported since the initial recall.

The product was sold between Sept. 2019 and April 2019 at major retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product and contact the company for a refund or voucher.

For more information about the recall, click on this link.