BSO investigates threat made against middle school

WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made Wednesday at a middle school in Weston.

The threat was reportedly made against Falcon Middle School, which is located at 4251 Bonaventure Blvd.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the school and identified the person who made the threat.

Detectives say there is no danger to the community and the school is not on lockdown.

“Today we were made aware of a verbal threat to our school that was communicated to several students this morning,” the school’s principal told parents in an email. “We immediately worked with law enforcement to investigate and safely handle the situation and we want our community to know that there is no immediate danger to our students or staff.

“In the meantime, parents, we ask that you please speak with your children to remind them that any threat – even if they think it is a joke – will result in serious consequences. In Florida, a threat made against a school is a second-degree felony. Students also face school disciplinary measures as outlined in the Code Book for Student Conduct, including expulsion.

“School safety is all of our responsibility. If you see something – say something.”

No other details about the threat or the student involved were immediately released.