Caught on camera: Man accused of bringing club dispute to Hialeah neighborhood, firing shots

HIALEAH, Fla. – Frightening video shows a man blasting away in a Hialeah neighborhood after police said he followed another man home from a club after a fistfight.

In the video, the victim can be seen getting out of the car after returning home late Sunday night and then meeting a barrage of bullets.

Police accuse Asiel Duque, 32, of firing 10 rounds at the man and at a house.

“In the video you can capture, you see some vehicles showing up, you see an individual walking up and then several muzzle flashes coming out of the gun and an individual running, what ends up being one of our victims,” Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesperson for the Hialeah Police Department, said.

Fortunately, the bullets only hit a home and not people, according to a police report. Police said the incident could have turned out worse.

“We could have had other victims that live in the homes nearby that would have been injured as well with this gunfire,” Torres said. “This is not the way to settle an argument. You know, if you want a fist fight, do what you got to do, like the old times. Go ahead and do that. But don’t take out your firearm and start firing aimlessly to somebody and especially in a neighborhood where it’s full of people living.”

Duque was behind bars facing two charges of attempted second-degree murder.