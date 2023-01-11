57º

FDLE investigates deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 600 Briny Ave.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a heavy law enforcement presence remained in the area, spanning about two blocks.

No further details were immediately confirmed about the shooting by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting as is standard in a police or deputy-involved shooting.

