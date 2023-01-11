Man swiped nearly 200 pairs of panties from Dolphin Mall Victoria’s Secret, police say

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Sweetwater police arrested a 48-year-old South Florida man accused of being a serial panty thief Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, Carlos Angel Ramirez Rodriguez stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret stores at the Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater and the International Mall in Doral multiple times.

The thefts reportedly date back to March and continued until his arrest Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The report states loss prevention officers had seen Ramirez Rodriguez stealing items numerous times on surveillance video.

According to the report, police located Ramirez Rodriguez at a Sweetwater Walgreens Tuesday after being called out for a theft in progress.

Police said officers noticed he was holding a plastic bag with a large amount of Victoria’s Secret clothing.

The report states Ramirez Rodriguez “unlawfully removed 197 pairs of Victoria’s Secret panties and one Victoria’s Secret fragrance” from the Dolphin Mall store in the most recent theft.

Police didn’t indicate what they think Ramirez Rodriguez did or planned to do with all the lingerie he’s accused of stealing.

Ramirez Rodriguez was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on multiple retail theft charges.