Police respond to burglary suspect barricaded inside home in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Hollywood home Wednesday morning.
Hollywood police said they received a call about a burglary suspect around 10 a.m. near the 1100 block of North 46th Terrace.
Sky 10 flew over the area where a heavy police presence was at the scene.
According to authorities, officers met with the complainant who gave a description of the suspect.
Police said a perimeter has been set up and officers are currently clearing the residence and searching the area.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story.