Police respond to burglary suspect barricaded inside home in Hollywood

Several police units surround Hollywood home after receiving reports of a barricaded suspect.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Hollywood home Wednesday morning.

Hollywood police said they received a call about a burglary suspect around 10 a.m. near the 1100 block of North 46th Terrace.

Sky 10 flew over the area where a heavy police presence was at the scene.

According to authorities, officers met with the complainant who gave a description of the suspect.

Police said a perimeter has been set up and officers are currently clearing the residence and searching the area.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.