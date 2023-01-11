Road rage incident leads to report of shooting in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police are investigating a possible shooting that was reported Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th Street.

Police said the incident was related to road rage, but the victim was not struck by any bullets or injured in any way.

A suspect has not been found.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Doral Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.