South Florida airports feeling impact of nationwide flight disruptions following FAA computer outage

MIAMI – Air travel was disrupted on Wednesday morning after all domestic planes were grounded following a major computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The outage involves the agency’s Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAM, which provides pilots with preflight safety notices.

The FAA announced around 9 a.m. that the ground stop had been lifted.

At Miami International Airport, crowds inside the terminal looked normal, but flight delays could be seen littering the list of incoming and outgoing flights on several airlines.

MIA had 281 delayed flights and 46 cancellations as of late-Wednesday morning.

It was a similar scene at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Crowds were normal for this time of year but the flight boards showed dozens of delayed flights.

Late Wednesday morning, FLL was listing 200 delayed flights and 14 cancellations.