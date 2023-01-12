Animal advocates want culprit caught after dog shot, slashed with machete in Miami

MIAMI – A dog named Cookie was recently shot, slashed with a machete, and left for dead in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

Cindy Mucciaccio, of iHeart Animal Rescue, described the animal cruelty case as “horrendous” and she and others wants the culprit behind bars.

“They had found her underneath a car,” Mucciaccio said. “She was lethargic. She had some of her organs out.”

Mucciaccio said volunteers responded to Cookie’s aid. A video shows Mayra Molina and others placing Cookie in the back of a sports utility vehicle to rush her to the Snapper Creek Knowles Animal Hospital.

“When we got her here we also found out that she had a bullet inside,” Mucciaccio said adding there was fluid around it so it had to be removed.

The hospital treated Cookie and she is recovering from her injuries.

“It is just sad that there is someone out there hurting animals,” Molina said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

For information about how to help dogs in need, visit the pages for iHeart Animal Rescue and Snapper Creek Knowles Animal Hospital.