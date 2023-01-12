Authorities respond to large group of migrants found on vessel off Virginia Key Beach

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Authorities were responding after a large group of migrants were found on an overloaded vessel off Virginia Key Beach Thursday.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection along with local law enforcement partners are responding to investigate a suspected maritime smuggling event in Virginia Key,” said Adam Hoffner of the U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector.

More than two dozen migrants were believed to have arrived on the sailing vessel.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where the U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and other agencies responding.

Sky 10 also spotted some jet skiers towing what were believed to be migrants to safety after they were found swimming in the ocean.

The USCG tweeted that crews are still rescuing migrants off Virginia Key and their nationality is unknown at this time.

Authorities urged everyone to stay clear of the area for responding aircraft vessels and land crews.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

