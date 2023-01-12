Man, 25, arrested for shooting at driver in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday to face charges for allegedly shooting at a driver after a crash on Wednesday in Doral.

A witness who recorded the conflict said he heard one gunshot and police officers found the victim’s gray Nissan Altima had one bullet hole going through the passenger side of the windshield, according to the arrest report.

The victim told police the shooting was near the intersection of Northwest 25 Street and 87 Avenue, he ran to a nearby gas station to ask for help and returned to his car when the shooter fled, according to the report.

The victim followed the shooter who took off in a white sports utility vehicle westbound on Northwest 25 Street and turned southbound on Northwest 93 Avenue and stopped to meet with police officers at 94 Avenue, police said.

Detectives later identified the shooter as Victor Rafael Garcia and when they arrested him on Wednesday in Hialeah he was in possession of a black Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun with one round in the chamber, according to police.

Garcia, who is from the Dominican Republic and lives in Hialeah, told police officers that he works as a picker, according to the arrest form.

Court records show Garcia is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon, throwing a deadly missile, aggravated assault with a firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public. A judge issued a $31,000 bond.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.