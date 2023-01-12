Man accused of shooting other man after oral sex meetup in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Police arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday, accusing him of shooting another man multiple times after an ill-fated October sex meetup in Florida City.

Errol Martin now faces a charge of attempted murder.

According to a Florida City police report, the victim told officers that he met Martin, who was riding a bicycle, as he drove through Florida City during the morning hours of Oct. 2 and that Martin agreed to have oral sex with him.

Police said the victim followed Martin to the bus stop at Northwest 12th Street and Redland Road and then drove to an undisclosed location to perform the sex act.

Afterwards, Martin “began to act weird towards the victim and make (him) feel uncomfortable,” the report states. The man then “drove (Martin) back to where his bike was located at the bus stop.”

Police said the victim sent Martin money on Cash App as they “spoke about the sexual act not occurring.”

Martin then “asked the victim for more money, but (the) victim had no more money to give,” police wrote.

Police said Martin then pulled a gun from his waist and shot the man multiple times.

According to police, the victim ran from the bus stop and hid in a nearby bushy area, where he collapsed and was later located.

The victim was able to provide detectives with the Cash App account and a description of the shooter. Police said the account belonged to Martin’s sister.

According to the report, a check of computer records on Tuesday revealed that Martin, a parolee and convicted felon, was already in custody on unrelated charges, leading police to formally arrest him.