Miami man accused of molesting 14-year-old girl

MIAMI – A 22-year-old Miami man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he molested a 14-year-old girl on numerous occasions.

According to an arrest warrant for Hector Guifarro, the victim told her mother in November that she had “engaged in unlawful sexual activity” with Guifarro.

Miami police said it all began after they had a conversation in August in which he asked her if she was a virgin.

He then sent her pictures of his penis and pornography videos via Whatsapp and Snapchat, authorities said.

According to the warrant, Guifarro told the girl to delete all of their messages to each other and to keep their “relationship” a secret.

Guifarro is accused of kissing and touching the teen’s breasts on one occasion and on another occasion, driving her to a park near her home and performing oral sex on her.

Police said Guifarro also had sex with the minor on multiple occasions.

Guifarro is charged with sexual battery of a child, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and use of a computer or other devices to lure or entice a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct.