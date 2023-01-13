Broward mother accused of leaving young kids home alone to have dinner with friend

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman from Coral Springs was arrested this week after police said she left her two young children at home by themselves while she went out to dinner with a friend.

Tykyera Lashae Dexter, 28, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

She appeared in court the next day and was ordered held in lieu of an $8,500 bond.

During her court appearance, Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder read her arrest report, which stated that Dexter left her 3-year-old and 8-year-old children alone in her house Tuesday night between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next morning.

Police said her youngest child was found in a parking lot near their home, between a six-lane roadway and a canal.

Dexter later told detectives that she was looking for a pharmacy to buy medication for her children, authorities said.

According to the report, neighbors told police this was not the first time Dexter has left her kids at home by themselves.

A Broward County judge ordered Dexter to not have any contact with any children at this time.

It’s unclear who currently has custody of her children.