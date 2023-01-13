66º

Local News

Driver slams into child riding scooter in Fort Lauderdale

Cody Weddle , Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale
Detectives are investigating a crash on Friday that injured a child in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A child who was riding a scooter was injured during a crash on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The crash was at the intersection of Northwest 13 Street and Eighth Avenue, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. A scooter was abandoned on the street.

Fire Rescue personnel took the child, who suffered life-threatening injuries, to Broward Health Medical Center.

The driver of the sports utility vehicle that struck the child waited for police officers to arrive and was cooperative.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location

Afternoon report

About the Authors:

Cody Weddle joined Local 10 News as a full-time reporter in South Florida in August of 2022. Before that, Cody worked regularly with Local 10 since January of 2017 as a foreign correspondent in Venezuela and Colombia.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

