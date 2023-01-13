Driver slams into child riding scooter in Fort Lauderdale

Detectives are investigating a crash on Friday that injured a child in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A child who was riding a scooter was injured during a crash on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The crash was at the intersection of Northwest 13 Street and Eighth Avenue, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. A scooter was abandoned on the street.

Fire Rescue personnel took the child, who suffered life-threatening injuries, to Broward Health Medical Center.

The driver of the sports utility vehicle that struck the child waited for police officers to arrive and was cooperative.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

