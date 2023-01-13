74º

Florida woman wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

(Florida Lottery)

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A Florida woman won $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Thursday.

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, claimed her prize this week at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to Lottery officials, she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Dowling purchased her winning ticket from a Publix in her hometown.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”

