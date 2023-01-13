Police: Man, 19, wore Broward court’s GPS ankle monitor during Miami-Dade crime spree

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Joshua Reed had a Broward County court’s pre-trial release GPS ankle-worn bracelet when he was a part of a crew’s crime spree, police said.

Reed, 19, who was out on bond for grand theft auto in Broward County and has a pending case in Palm Beach County, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Friday.

“We were able to track this guy who is responsible for 14 cases,” said Sgt Fernando Bosch, of the South Miami Police Department.

Detectives questioned Reed at the North Miami Police Department on Thursday and he denied it all, according to a police report.

In South Miami, surveillance video recorded on Jan. 7 shows the crew outside of a home near Dante Fascell Park. One thief used a rock and a boulder to try to break a hurricane impact-resistant glass door — as a family of seven slept inside.

Detectives said the thieves found a parked Mercedez-Benz with a key fob inside and they were trying to get to the keys of a parked Bentley. A couple and their five children were not injured.

Their modus operandi is to wear dark-colored clothing and break into homes in search of key fobs for luxury cars. Detectives are searching for Reed’s accomplices.

Reed is facing four counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, four counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, two counts of first-degree grand theft, two counts of second-degree grand theft, third-degree grand theft of a vehicle, armed grand theft of a vehicle, and criminal mischief.