Miramar police identify suspect accused of beating pregnant woman in IHOP parking lot

Ayyed Fanus, 23, is facing multiple charges after police say he beat up a pregnant woman in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man accused of beating a pregnant woman Thursday in the parking lot of an IHOP in Miramar has been identified by police as Ayyed Fanus.

According to authorities, Fanus, 23, “brutally battered” the victim in the parking lot at 7990 Miramar Parkway.

Police said officers responded to the scene just before 12:50 p.m. and Fanus fled the scene toward a neighborhood in the 7800 block of Granada Boulevard.

According to authorities, Fanus hid on the exterior side of a home, at which time the Miramar SWAT team also responded to the area.

The homeowner, Arnel Rabel, told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon that the suspect was hiding on his property, but didn’t appear to try to get in his house at any point.

After a standoff with police, Fanus, who officers said was armed with a gun, eventually surrendered.

He faces charges of aggravated battery, violation of an injunction, obstruction (for depriving means of communication), resisting an officer without violence and carrying a concealed firearm.

His relationship with the victim is unclear at this time. A motive for the attack is also unclear.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has further information about the case to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.