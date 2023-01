DAVIE, Fla. – Nova Southeastern University’s Pediatric Dental club is offering free dental services for children next month.

Give Kids a Smile will offer free dental examinations, screenings and treatments for children ages 2-16 on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 3200 S. University Dr. in Davie.

Parent or legal guardians must be present and pre-registration is recommended. Walk-ins will still be welcome.

To sign up for this event, click on this link.