Police searching for missing man from Hialeah

Police are searching for Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos, 43, after he was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hialeah.

According to Hialeah police, Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos, 43, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Moreno-Ceballos is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has a lion tattoo and was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

According to detectives, Moreno-Ceballos last spoke to his wife on Sunday and told her he was taking a drive.

Authorities said his vehicle was located on Monday by Florida Highway Patrol damaged and abandoned at the southbound I-75 exit ramp towards westbound Sheridan Street.

Officials are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.