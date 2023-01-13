Residents forced out of home after apartment catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A fire that broke out at a Fort Lauderdale apartment building forced some residents out of their homes Friday morning.

The fire happened around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue.

According to Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Garrett Pingol, rescue units arrived to discover an active fire in a second-floor apartment unit of a multi-unit, two-story building.

Pingol said the fire appeared to have started in the bedroom and the quick response of rescue teams limited fire damage to the room.

According to authorities, the apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the damage to one bedroom.

Fire rescue crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue sent video to Local 10 News of crews putting out the fire.

No other information has been released.