56º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Deputies: Former officer arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Monroe County

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Monroe County (Florida), Homestead, Crime
60-year-old David Allen Disgdiertt. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old former law enforcement officer was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges in Monroe County, deputies said.

According to authorities, David Allen Disgdiertt, of Homestead, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, sale of a synthetic narcotic and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Investigators said Monroe County detectives received information that Disgdiertt was selling fentanyl in Monroe County.

According to deputies, Disgdiertt was seen conducting a drug transaction in Tavernier. Detectives stopped him as he was driving away.

Authorities said approximately five grams of fentanyl and $1,062 worth of suspected drug proceeds were found in Disgdiertt’s vehicle.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email