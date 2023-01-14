Deputies: Former officer arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old former law enforcement officer was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges in Monroe County, deputies said.

According to authorities, David Allen Disgdiertt, of Homestead, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, sale of a synthetic narcotic and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Investigators said Monroe County detectives received information that Disgdiertt was selling fentanyl in Monroe County.

According to deputies, Disgdiertt was seen conducting a drug transaction in Tavernier. Detectives stopped him as he was driving away.

Authorities said approximately five grams of fentanyl and $1,062 worth of suspected drug proceeds were found in Disgdiertt’s vehicle.