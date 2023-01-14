Ex-Key West detective arrested for drug trafficking in Tavernier

KEY WEST, Fla. – Detectives arrested a disgraced former Key West Police Department detective on Friday in Monroe County.

Detectives accused David Allen Disgdiertt of conducting a drug transaction in Tavernier and when they conducted a traffic stop they found he was trafficking fentanyl, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives reported finding five grams of fentanyl and about $1,060 in cash in Disgdiertt’s car.

Disgdiertt, who was fired from KWPD in the 1980s, is facing charges of trafficking fentanyl, the sale of a synthetic narcotic, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.