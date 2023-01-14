54º

Miami-Dade officials, community members come together for MLK annual bike ride

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands were seen packing the streets Saturday morning for the third annual Martin Luther King One Miami: One Band, One Sound Bike Ride.

Elected officials and all the law enforcement agencies in Miami-Dade County were also in attendance to honor MLK as they rode together through the community.

The event took place at Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th Street.

It was hosted by city leaders and organizations that include: Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, the City of Miami Gardens, Councilman Reggie Leon, the Miami-Dade Police Department, the City of Miami Police Department, the Miami Dolphins, Break the Cycle and the University of Miami Clinical Research Building.

Local 10 News was at the scene where you could see everyone getting ready for the 5K ride.

Different law enforcement agencies were spotted standing with their bikes this cold morning to take a nice brisk bike ride to honor Dr. King.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told Local 10 News that the important message here is that they’re trying to send unity which is what Dr. King would have wanted.

“This community is a special community and it’s an honor to be here.” Ramirez said. “It’s been a great success and you see the great joy of our law enforcement partners.”

