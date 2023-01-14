Officials urging South Florida residents to take cold weather precautions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The wind was whipping up in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning making an already frosty start feel all the more frigid.

”I’m very cold. not used to it at all,” said one South Florida resident. “I feel like I’m in New York or something.”

Some residents say Florida is feeling more like the northeast as some of the coldest air of the season leaves the sunshine state shivering.

People were seen layering up along Lincoln Road on Friday night and those eating outside in Miami were claiming chairs closest to the heaters.

Even New Yorkers who are used to the chilly weather seemed to be caught off guard by this latest dip in degrees.

The recent cold front caused authorities in Broward County to declare a weather emergency with dozens lining up outside the Salvation Army overnight in search of shelter.

Local 10 News spoke to Stacey Graham who was seen donating coats, jackets and other warm clothing to those less fortunate.

“I’m delivering some coats because it’s cold and I know they’re in need,” Graham said. “I just can’t sleep at night knowing there are people out there I can help.”

Officials now urging South Floridians to take precautions including checking in on children and the elderly who are usually the most vulnerable.

Authorities are asking the public to bring their pets and potted plants indoors and of course, to be safe while heating their home.

“Protect your homes against fires so please take the time to inspect and prepare your heating equipment before using it,” said Erika Benitez of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “Keep your portable heating units or any heating equipment at least 3 feet away from anything that could possibly burn,”