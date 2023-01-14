Police investigating after man fatally stabs wife in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man fatally stabbed his wife in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. at a home near the 2000 block of Northwest 52nd street.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for Miami-Dade Police Department, officers responded to a call of an adult female having been stabbed by her husband.

Rodriguez said that upon arrival, units discovered an adult female dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade police detectives were at the scene where they have been speaking to neighbors around the area.

“There was an emergency vehicle that came and they came out, so apparently they couldn’t resuscitate the person that was in that building,” said George Campbell, who lives nearby.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that a couple lived in the home and they had heard fighting coming from the home before.

Neighbors said they saw around five Miami-Dade police cars rush to the home.

According to Rodriguez, preliminary information indicates there was a 911 call stating an adult male had stabbed his wife.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the North Bay Village Police Department.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.