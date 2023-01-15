Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket.

A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hosptial in critical condition, but he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, initial investigation revealed the victim was involved in some kind of physical altercation with an unknown subject. It escalated and the subject shot the victim, who police have not identified.

Authorities did not provide any kind of description of the subject.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.