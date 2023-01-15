Volunteers in Fort Lauderdale help homeless population stay warm, find shelters

On a very frigid Saturday night volunteers with the Homeless Voice took to the streets.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On a very frigid Saturday night volunteers with the Homeless Voice took to the streets.

They were searching for those who are the most vulnerable in our area.

“We’ve had people die in the past in South Florida with hypothermia on a cold nights,” said volunteer Sean Cononie.

When temperatures take a nose dive like they did overnight, tumbling below 40 degrees in South Florida’s metro and coastal areas, a big concern are those who are unhoused.

In Broward County, shelters were opened to welcome people from the chilly weather.

The Broward Outreach Center spent the day laying dozens of extra mattresses and blankets for those in need.

With a frost advisory being issued for inland Broward and Miami-Dade until 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Local 10 News’ cameras followed along with volunteers as they passed out blankets, food, gloves and so much more in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

“This is a chronic population that won’t go into the cold emergency shelters in the county,” said Canonie.

Although the county does have cold shelters, volunteers with the Homeless Voice said that some people might not go to the shelters due to fears of getting sick or of overcrowded shelters, while others are just used to being outside.

“It’s hard,” said volunteer Julian Vaccato. “They need the warmth and the blankets and the sweatpants and sweatshirts, and a lot of them don’t want to go to shelters, so it’s hard.”