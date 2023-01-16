MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Everglades National Park is looking for volunteers to help conduct a wilderness survey.
The survey will monitor how visitors are using the Wilderness area, to help find trends in the visitor’s experiences.
Volunteers may be needed Jan. 9- April 1 to conduct surveys at Everglades National Park in Homestead, the Flamingo area, Gulf Coast and Key Largo.
The volunteers would conduct surveys in three-hour shifts, four times or more a month, from now until April 1st.
This will involve approaching people as they come from using the wilderness areas and asking if they will take the time to answer questions about their experiences.
Survey times would be between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to intercept visitors as they return from the wilderness.
For more information and/ or to apply, click on this link.