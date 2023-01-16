Everglades National Park was established as a national park in 1947 and consists of nearly 2,400 square miles. Often referred to as a swamp, the Everglades' biggest water sources, approximately 60 inches of rain per year and overflow from Lake Okeechobee, help make it a southwestwardly flowing river running through the third largest national park in the lower 48 states.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Everglades National Park is looking for volunteers to help conduct a wilderness survey.

The survey will monitor how visitors are using the Wilderness area, to help find trends in the visitor’s experiences.

Volunteers may be needed Jan. 9- April 1 to conduct surveys at Everglades National Park in Homestead, the Flamingo area, Gulf Coast and Key Largo.

The volunteers would conduct surveys in three-hour shifts, four times or more a month, from now until April 1st.

This will involve approaching people as they come from using the wilderness areas and asking if they will take the time to answer questions about their experiences.

Survey times would be between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to intercept visitors as they return from the wilderness.

For more information and/ or to apply, click on this link.